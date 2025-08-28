Ainias Smith: Joins Carolina's practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers signed Smith to the practice squad, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Smith suited up for nine regular-season games with Philadelphia last year, after the team selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He secured seven of nine targets for 41 yards and one score in that span, but after being waived by the Eagles on Tuesday he'll now need to establish himself in depth role for a new organization.