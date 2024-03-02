Smith was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his shin during NFL Combine medical evaluation Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Unsurprisingly, Smith won't participate in any Combine drills and is expected to see a specialist for the injury in the coming weeks. It's an especially frustrating situation for the Texas A&M product as there was some buzz Smith's electric ability after the catch could warrant him being a late Day 2 pick during the NFL Draft. The wideout also fractured his leg during the 2022 collegiate season, yet another reason some draft evaluators could see the wideout fall into the final day of the draft.