Ainias Smith: Waived/injured by Carolina

The Panthers waived/injured Smith (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Both Smith and Gabriel Benyard were let go Tuesday in moves that corresponded with the Panthers signing wideouts Roc Taylor and Elijah Cooks. Because Smith was cut with an injury designation, he would revert to the Panthers' injured reserve if he goes through waivers unclaimed. That would force the 2024 fifth-rounder to sit for the entire 2026 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Carolina.