Smith (undisclosed) was hosted for a workout by the Colts on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Smith was waived from injured reserve by the Panthers in early August after suffering an undisclosed injury, but he now appears to be back to full health. The wide receiver played in seven regular-season contests with the Eagles in 2024, reeling in seven of nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown. Now healthy, Smith will have a chance to latch on with a new squad early in the 2026 campaign.