AJ Dillon: Declares for 2020 draft
Dillon will forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports. He will not play in Boston College's bowl game against Cincinnati.
So ends Dillon's record-setting career at Boston College as he leaves as the program's all-time leading rusher with 4382 yards in three seasons. Dillon adds to what projects to be an extremely deep running back class with several future contributors. He is a unique prospect, checking in at 6-foot and 250 pounds with a surprising amount of burst and long speed for a back of that size. Dillon had just 21 receptions for 236 yards on 31 targets in college, so there will be questions about his ability as a pass-catcher at the next level even though he was efficient in that sample. If Dillon tests well at the combine, he could be a Day 2 selection in the draft.
