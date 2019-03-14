McCarron was released by the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Trading a fifth-round pick for McCarron did not appear to be one of head coach Jon Gruden's finest moments last season, and cutting the quarterback with time left on his contract is doing that image no favors. McCarron will now return to the free-agent market with hopes of finding a new spot to compete for a No. 2 gig. One possible landing spot is the Bengals, who recently signed McCarron's old quarterbacks coach with the Raiders as offensive coordinator.

More News
Our Latest Stories