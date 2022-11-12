The Lions waived Parker (hip) on Friday.
Parker was held out of last Sunday's win over the Packers with a hip injury, though he did not appear on Detroit's Week 10 injury report before being let go Friday. The 24-year-old cornerback logged 103 defensive snaps over the Lions' previous three games, recording 11 tackles over this span. Parker was previously waived as part of Detroit's final roster cuts in late August before re-signing with the team Oct. 8, and he could re-sign on the team's practice squad if he's unable to secure a roster spot elsewhere. Parker played