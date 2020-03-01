Akeem Davis-Gaither: Set for foot surgery
Davis-Gaither will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The surgery carries a 2-to-3 month recovery so he should be ready for training camp, though he could be limited for rookie workouts in the spring. Davis-Gaither apparently played through the injury during part of his senior campaign at Appalachian State, though he still racked up 101 tackles (14.5 for loss), five sacks and one interception in 14 games..
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift was a speedy, strong part of the Georgia offense for three years. Can he keep...
-
Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Draft Profile
Jonathan Taylor is a ready-made NFL back. But is he a three-down back in the NFL?
-
XFL DFS Week 4 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 4 XFL DFS contests.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...