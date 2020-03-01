Akeem Davis-Gaither: Set for foot surgery

Davis-Gaither will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a partial stress fracture in his right foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The surgery carries a 2-to-3 month recovery so he should be ready for training camp, though he could be limited for rookie workouts in the spring. Davis-Gaither apparently played through the injury during part of his senior campaign at Appalachian State, though he still racked up 101 tackles (14.5 for loss), five sacks and one interception in 14 games..