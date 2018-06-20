Akeem Hunt: Agrees to injury settlement
Hunt (ankle) agreed to an injury settlement and was waived from the Chiefs' injured reserve list, according to the league's official transaction log.
Hunt didn't earn more than a single carry in any one game last season until Week 17 when starter Kareem Hunt sat out to rest for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the third-year back only received four carries in that affair before going down with an undisclosed ankle injury that ultimately prevented him from passing a physical with Kansas City this past May. Now free from IR, Hunt will immediately be available to sign with any team other than the Chiefs should the running back pass through waivers unclaimed.
