The Packers placed Judd on the reserve/retired list Saturday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It appears as though Judd -- a second-year tailback that didn't see the field for the Jets last season -- will call it a career after rushing five times for three yards during Thursday's game against the Steelers. His retirement opens the door for the signing of Leshun Daniels.

