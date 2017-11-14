Akeem King: Placed on practice squad IR
King was placed on practice squad injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
King's season comes to an end as a member for the Seahawks' practice squad, where he spent the majority of the season.
