The Dolphins released Spence on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Spence is one of a slew of veteran cuts made by Miami on Tuesday, as the team takes the next step in an apparent transition towards youth. The seventh-year defensive tackle played 666 snaps across 16 games in Miami last season, and should have little issue latching on as a situational pass rusher elsewhere in the league.

