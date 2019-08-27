Akeem Spence: Cut by Miami
The Dolphins released Spence on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Spence is one of a slew of veteran cuts made by Miami on Tuesday, as the team takes the next step in an apparent transition towards youth. The seventh-year defensive tackle played 666 snaps across 16 games in Miami last season, and should have little issue latching on as a situational pass rusher elsewhere in the league.
