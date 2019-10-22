Spence was released by the Eagles on Monday, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Spence's stint in Philly ends after seven games in which he recorded seven tackles through six contests. The veteran defensive tackle has been on four different teams over the past four seasons but his experience alone could get him in with a team needing to bolster their defensive line.

