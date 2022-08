Byers (undisclosed) was cut with an injury designation by the Packers on Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

Byers was a non-participant during Green Bay's practice Sunday after he apparently picked up an unspecified injury at some point this preseason, per Hodkiewicz. The undrafted rookie will now pass through waivers before likely reverting to the team's injured reserve, should he go unclaimed.