Akrum Wadley: Latching on with Tennessee
Wadley is signing with the Titans, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Once viewed as a potential mid-round pick, Wadley slipped to 4.4 yards per carry on 252 totes his senior season at Iowa, then went undrafted after turning in a disappointing 40-yard dash time (4.54) for a 194-pound running back. His best shot at NFL relevance would be an eventual role on passing downs, considering he caught 64 balls for 668 yards and six touchdowns over his final two collegiate seasons. Wadley found a decent landing spot in Tennessee, where he'll compete with David Fluellen, Khalfani Muhammad and fellow undrafted rookie Larry Rose for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis. It'll be an uphill battle if everyone stays healthy, as Fluellen was a core special teams player for the Titans last season.
