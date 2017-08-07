Shabazz (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The nature and severity of Shabazz's injury remains unknown, but since he was already considered unlikely to win a roster spot, even a minor setback would have quashed his chances. The Ravens signed cornerback Trevin Wade to assume Shabazz's spot on the training-camp roster.

