Muhammad was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Muhammad has yet to play for the Colts this season and has remained on the team's practice squad since training camp came to a close. Barring a successful appeal, this suspension will essentially end the 28-year-old's season early, unless Indianapolis advances beyond the Wild Card round of the playoffs.