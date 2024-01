The Colts activated Muhammad from the reserve-suspended list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Muhammad was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs Dec. 6 and did not play a snap in 2023. He last played in 2022 for the Bears when he accumulated 29 tackles (15 solo), including one sack, and one forced fumble over 16 games.