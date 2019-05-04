Alameen Murphy: Working out with Niners
Murphy worked out for the 49ers on Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Murphy was one of five players working out for San Francisco on Friday. The Stanford product amassed 160 tackles (112 solo) over four seasons in college and can give himself a chance to make the 49ers' roster heading into training camp.
