Play

Cross cleared waivers Monday and re-signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.

Cross was waived by the team Monday and cleared waivers as expected. The 24-year-old had two catches totaling 11 yards in three games with the club. He will now wait for another opportunity to be called up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories