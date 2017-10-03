Alan Cross: Joins Bucs' practice squad
Cross cleared waivers Monday and re-signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad, Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8 reports.
Cross was waived by the team Monday and cleared waivers as expected. The 24-year-old had two catches totaling 11 yards in three games with the club. He will now wait for another opportunity to be called up.
