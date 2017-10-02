The Buccaneers waived Cross on Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With four other tight ends on the roster, Cross became expendable when the Buccaneers had a greater need to address depth at another position. Cross had appeared in all three of the Bucs' games, hauling in both of his targets for 11 yards.

