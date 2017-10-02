Alan Cross: Let go by Tampa Bay
The Buccaneers waived Cross on Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With four other tight ends on the roster, Cross became expendable when the Buccaneers had a greater need to address depth at another position. Cross had appeared in all three of the Bucs' games, hauling in both of his targets for 11 yards.
