Fua reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals on Monday, Kent Somers of AZCentral.com reports.

Fua missed the majority of the 2016 season due to a knee injury. He reaggravated the issue at the beginning of training camp, and was expected to miss much of the preseason. As a result, he and the Cardinals have reached an injury settlement in order for them to go their separate ways.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories