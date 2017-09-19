Alani Fua: Waived from injured reserve
Fua (knee) was waived from injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Fua finished the 2016 season on IR due to a lingering knee injury that he's never seemed to have fully recovered from. The Cardinals again placed him on IR in training camp, but it seems they've now run out of patience.
