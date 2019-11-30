Play

Huggins was released by the Eagles on Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

Huggins' release was accompanied by the promotion of Joshua Perkins from the practice squad and the activation of Cre'Von LeBlanc from IR. The defensive lineman had just three tackles for the Eagles this season.

