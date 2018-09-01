McClellan was released by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

McClellan's release comes as a bit of a surprise after he started at middle linebacker during the Ravens' third preseason tilt, though he was slated to provide C.J. Mosley with depth throughout the regular season. A season-ending knee injury cost the 32-year-old his 2017 campaign, but he racked up 55 tackles on 603 defensive snaps in 2016.