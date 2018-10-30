Albert McClellan: Released by Ravens
McClellan was released by the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
McClellan was the odd-man out after Baltimore acquired Ty Montgomery from the Packers in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick on Tuesday afternoon. The 32-year-old linebacker posted three tackles during limited playing time this season, and he'll look to join a team searching for linebacker depth.
