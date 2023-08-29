The Broncos are in line to waive Okwuegbunam, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Okwuegbunam caught seven of eight targets for 109 yards and a TD in Saturday's preseason finale against the Rams, but the Broncos are moving on from the 2020 fourth-rounder ahead of Week 1. With Okwuegbunam no longer in the mix, the team's tight end corps is currently led by Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz.