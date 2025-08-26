The Raiders released Okwuegbunam on Tuesday.

Okwuegbunam caught on with the Raiders in early August after being let go by the Colts on July 31, and across Las Vegas' three preseason games he logged three catches (on five targets) for 24 yards. The 2020 fourth-rounder wasn't able to grab a spot on the Raiders' 53-man roster, but he could stay in Las Vegas as a member of the team's practice squad.