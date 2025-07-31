The Colts cut Okwuegbunam on Thursday.

Okwuegbunam signed with the Colts' practice squad last December but didn't appear in a regular-season game during the 2024 campaign. The 27-year-old clearly didn't show enough in practice this offseason behind Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods and Will Mallory. Okwuegbunam's NFL career appears to be running on fumes, with him having last logged a regular-season reception back in the 2022 campaign with Denver.