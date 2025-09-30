Okwuegbunam reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Okwuegbunam was elevated to the Raiders' practice squad to provide depth after Michael Mayer was ruled out with a concussion. Although Okwuegbunam was active for the game, he did not play a single snap as Brock Bowers and Ian Thomas handled all the snaps on offense. Okwuegbunam is eligible to be elevated to the active roster two more times this season.