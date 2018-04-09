Aldon Smith: Arrested again
Smith was arrested Friday in San Francisco for allegedly violating a protective order originally issued on March 12, when the linebacker was arraigned on domestic violence charges, Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News reports.
This is the second time in three months that Smith has run into trouble with the law, which isn't a good development for a player seeking reinstatement from the league. On this occasion, Smith, who's required to wear an electronic ankle monitor, allegedly violated a condition of his electronic monitoring. The 2012 first-team All-Pro linebacker is currently a free agent after the being released by the Raiders in early March.
