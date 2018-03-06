Smith (suspension) turned himself into the San Francisco Police Department on Tuesday following an alleged domestic dispute over the weekend, Brendan Weber of NBC Bay Area reports.

In line for reinstatement from the NFL this month, Smith couldn't avoid legal issues and subsequently was released by the Raiders on Monday. As a result of the alleged incident with his fiance, he faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism, according to Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle. The NFL will hold off until the justice system works itself out, but Smith hasn't done himself any favors as it pertains to a return to professional football.