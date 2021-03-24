The Cowboys do not intend to re-sign Smith, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
Smith logged an impressive comeback season with the Cowboys in 2020, recording five sacks despite playing in his first NFL action since 2015. He also had 48 tackles while suiting up for all 16 games, though Smith's production did dwindle down the stretch. He was held without a sack from Weeks 9-17. Now a free agent and with Dallas having decided to move on, Smith will likely have to settle for a rotational role with another club.