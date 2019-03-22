Robinson remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Robinson is actually one of the better wide receivers left in a thin market, coming off a 2018 campaign with 17 catches for 231 yards and five touchdowns on 35 targets in 14 games for the Vikings. He's typically struggled when tasked with a large workload, but his career stat line -- 16.5 yards per catch, 14 TDs among 86 receptions -- suggests he can give an offense a boost as a big-play weapon from the No. 4 receiver role. Granted, the 30-year-old doesn't offer much value on special teams, and his career catch rate (47.8 percent) reflects the all-or-nothing nature of his contributions on offense. Potential fits include Houston, Green Bay, Baltimore, Kansas City and Minnesota.

