Aldrick Robinson: Still available in free agency
Robinson remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Robinson is actually one of the better wide receivers left in a thin market, coming off a 2018 campaign with 17 catches for 231 yards and five touchdowns on 35 targets in 14 games for the Vikings. He's typically struggled when tasked with a large workload, but his career stat line -- 16.5 yards per catch, 14 TDs among 86 receptions -- suggests he can give an offense a boost as a big-play weapon from the No. 4 receiver role. Granted, the 30-year-old doesn't offer much value on special teams, and his career catch rate (47.8 percent) reflects the all-or-nothing nature of his contributions on offense. Potential fits include Houston, Green Bay, Baltimore, Kansas City and Minnesota.
More News
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Held catchless in season finale•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Catchless in Detroit•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Hauls in touchdown pass•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Little playing time Monday•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Draws nine targets•
-
Vikings' Aldrick Robinson: Catches one pass•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...