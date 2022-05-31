Rosas was cut by the Lions Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Rosas had a shot to be the starting kicker in Detroit for the upcoming season, but it looks like the competition for that position is now exclusively between Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson. Detroit stands to save nearly $1 million by letting Seibert walk, and the 22-year-old Patterson connected on 13 of 14 attempts in his first year of NFL action in 2021, so the latter should be considered the favorite. Rosas, meanwhile, will hope to get another opportunity elsewhere.