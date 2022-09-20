The Lions released Rosas (undisclosed) from their practice squad IR list with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Rosas signed with Detroit's practice squad last November, but he was later released by the team in May after failing to make an in-game appearance. The 27-year-old kicker got another chance with the Lions after the team signed him back to the practice squad in September, but he was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury just eight days later. He'll now be free to sign and play elsewhere, given he can display optimal health.