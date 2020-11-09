Rosas (suspension) signed to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday.
The 25-year-old was cut from the team's practice squad in late October and subsequently received a four-week suspension, but he'll rejoin the organization with Josh Lambo (hip) out for the season. Rosas filled in for one game earlier in the season and converted four of five field-goal attempts and his lone PAT before being sidelined by an injury. It's unclear who will take over kicking duties for the Jaguars, as Rosas still has to serve the final two weeks of his suspension before being cleared.