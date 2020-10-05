Rosas reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Monday after converting four of five field-goals attempts and making his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's loss to the Bengals, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 25-year-old was elevated from the practice squad as an extra player with Stephen Hauschka (knee) unavailable, so he automatically returns to the team's practice squad. Rosas started things off by pulling his first attempt from 48 yards wide left, but he recovered to convert kicks from 20, 30, 32 and 50 yards. Hauschka is only with Jacksonville as a replacement with Josh Lambo (hip) on injured reseve, so if the team liked what they saw Sunday, Rosas could end up receiving a longer-term promotion to the active roster.