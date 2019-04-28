The Raiders are expected to sign Ingold as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Widely ranked as the top fullback prospect in the draft, Ingold went undrafted out of Wisconsin but quickly found a home with the Raiders. He's blocked for some of the most prolific running backs in college football in his career, including Jonathan Taylor and Corey Clement. Ingold racked up 143 yards and six touchdowns on just 26 carries in 2018.