Ogletree retired from the NFL on Tuesday, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

The 2013 first-round pick spent the majority of his career with the Rams but also had stints with the Jets, Giants, and Bears. Throughout his nine years in the NFL, Ogletree appeared in 111 games, tallying 766 tackles, 49 tackles for loss and 13 forced fumbles, while also receiving All-Pro honors in the 2016 NFL season. The Georgia product last played in 2021 before officially hanging up his cleats.