The Giants released Ogletree on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 28-year-old inside linebacker is known as one of the NFL's better athletes at his position, but his knack for making big plays hasn't been backed by huge tackle totals or snap-to-snap consistency, with Pro Football Focus grading him at 63.3 or lower in each of seven NFL seasons. Ogletree played every defensive snap in nine of his 13 appearances in 2019, recording 80 tackles (48 solo), six pass defenses, one interception and one sack. He picked off five passes in 13 games the previous season, returning two for touchdowns. The Giants freed up $8.25 million in 2020 cap space when they cut Ogletree, along with another $4.8 million with the release of outside linebacker Kareem Martin, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.

