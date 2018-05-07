Alek Torgersen: Let go by Arizona
Torgersen was waived by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
After going undrafted in 2017, Torgersen spent much of the year with acouple of different practice squads. He's since seen short stints with the Lions and Cardinals but has been unable to impress during that time. After Monday's release, Torgersen will once again head to the open market, but he'll likely be nothing more than a camp arm if he lands a deal elsewhere.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...