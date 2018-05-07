Torgersen was waived by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After going undrafted in 2017, Torgersen spent much of the year with acouple of different practice squads. He's since seen short stints with the Lions and Cardinals but has been unable to impress during that time. After Monday's release, Torgersen will once again head to the open market, but he'll likely be nothing more than a camp arm if he lands a deal elsewhere.