Alek Torgersen: Waived by Detroit
Torgersen was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
Torgersen's dismissal corresponds with Detroit's signing of veteran Matt Cassel, who will join a quarterback room that also includes starter Matthew Stafford and his incumbent backup, Jake Rudock. Torgersen will be free to sign with any team other than the Lions should he pass through the waiver system unclaimed.
