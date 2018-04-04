Alek Torgersen: Waived by Lions
Torgersen was waived by the Lions on Wednesday.
Torgersen's dismissal corresponds with Detroit's Wednesday signing of veteran Matt Cassel, who will join a quarterback room that will otherwise include Matthew Stafford and his incumbent backup, Jake Rudock. Torgersen will be immediately free to sign with any team other than the Lions should he pass through the waiver system unclaimed.
