Aleva Hifo: Joins Kansas City

Hifo is expected to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hifo contributed all four seasons at BYU and caught 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 14 punts for 222 yards, which could be a viable path toward secure a roster spot.

