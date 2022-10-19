Armah was signed to the Commanders' practice squad Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
After being released by the team while dealing with an undisclosed injury to open the season, Armah will return to Washington's practice unit Wednesday. The fullback played in 11 games last season with New Orleans and Washington, turning five carries into 21 yards while reeling in a one-yard touchdown catch over 70 offensive snaps. Armah will provide additional backfield depth behind the likes of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.