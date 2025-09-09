Bachman reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Bachman was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's 20-13 win over the Patriots, failing to reel in his only target while playing two offensive snaps. Additionally, the wide receiver had a tackle on kick coverage while logging 15 snaps on special teams. Bachman is eligible to be elevated two more times this season before Las Vegas would have to officially sign him to the active roster.