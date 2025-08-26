default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Raiders released Bachman on Tuesday.

Bachman spent most of the 2024 season on the Raiders' practice squad, though he did play in six regular-season games. He entered training camp gunning for a spot on the 53-man roster but wasn't able to separate himself from the competition, finishing with four catches (on seven targets) for 51 yards across three preseason games. Bachman is a candidate to return to the Raiders as a member of the team's practice squad.

More News