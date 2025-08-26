The Raiders released Bachman on Tuesday.

Bachman spent most of the 2024 season on the Raiders' practice squad, though he did play in six regular-season games. He entered training camp gunning for a spot on the 53-man roster but wasn't able to separate himself from the competition, finishing with four catches (on seven targets) for 51 yards across three preseason games. Bachman is a candidate to return to the Raiders as a member of the team's practice squad.