Alex Bachman: Heads back to New York

Bachman signed with the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Bachman spent the preseason with New York, recording two receptions for 24 yards. He was let go before suiting up in the regular season, however. The Giants appear to be affording the rookie another shot, as they've received minimal production behind Golden Tate and Darius Slayton while Sterling Shepard (concussion) is on the shelf.

