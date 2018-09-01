Balducci was waived by the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

A defensive lineman in college, Balducci converted to the offensive side of the trenches last season for the 49ers. However, his time in San Francisco was cut short after the Jets claimed him off waivers early in training camp. He was hopeful to earn a role providing depth on the line, but it seems he did not make enough of an impression throughout the preseason.